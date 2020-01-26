This is the fifth weekend in a row we have measured rain in Louisville, so today's blog will look at the likelihood for next weekend to make that six in a row. The problem is that's not an easy forecast. You can flip back and forth between the European forecast model and the GFS (American) model in each of these sets of images.
Friday afternoon the GFS shows the low pressure center positioned almost directly south of us in the Gulf of Mexico. There's another weaker low pressure north of us which is what helps spread the rain up from the low in the Gulf into our region. In the European model that same low pressure center is located over Mexico, significantly farther southwest. Because the low is not positioned as close to the low to our north, that spreading of rain doesn't happen here so the Euro shows a dry Friday for us.
Saturday morning the Euro shows the low pressure nearly due south of us crossing into Florida. Since it's so far away and not being influence by the low to our north, we still don't have any rain over our area. That lack of moisture also allows our temperatures to drop a little lower. In the GFS you can better see how the two low pressure centers (the one drawn here and the one north of us) are connecting and influencing each other. The rain/snow is starting to break apart in our region at this point.
By Saturday evening the GFS shows moisture wrapping around behind the low pressure center. At this point temperatures would be dropping, so some snow mixing with the rain is possible. The Euro clearly shows two distinct systems - the main low pressure center to our southeast and the one producing snow far north of us. In the European solution they are far enough apart and have no influence on each other.
Bottom Line
Typically the European model is more dependable at such a long range, but I'm not convinced either of these is the perfect solution just yet. The GFS is too moist. It's unlikely that much rain would spread and the low pressure to our north would start to influence the one to the south quite so early. The European is a little too extreme (at this point) with temperatures, so I don't think it's picking up quite enough moisture either. I'm leaning slightly more in favor of the Euro at this point favoring slim rain chances with many dry times through the weekend.