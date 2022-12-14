All of us saw rain overnight and early this morning which made way for an annoying morning commute. Most of us saw 0.5-1" of rain already across the area, but we aren't done yet.
Yes, more is on the way. We are briefly dry for early to mid-afternoon, but don't let it fool you. Another low pressure to our Southwest will provide more moisture for our area heading into the late afternoon and evening hours and will drop down more needed rainfall for our area.
Rain will be falling in much of the area by the afternoon commute, so take your time getting to where you need to go as roads could become slick once again with the showers coming down.
This continues to become more widespread as we head into the evening time after sunset. Some of the rain will be more moderate to heavy at times as well, meaning the potential for some locations to get more rain than others is definitely on the table.
Showers will last through midnight and then become more scattered and much more light heading into the overnight hours through Thursday morning.
That means we are obviously going to add on to the rain totals we have already seen across the area. Most can expect an additional 0.5-1" of rain by the time we wake up on Thursday morning, putting the entire event at a total of 1.5-2"+ of rain in just around 24 hours.
This will definitely help out our drought further heading into the second half of the month which continues to favor cold.