The Storm Prediction Center has significantly upgraded their risk for severe weather in our area Thursday. Our northwestern counties are now included in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5). Below we will discuss this threat of severe storms.
INGREDIENTS
The jet stream is really picking up steam Thursday night and Friday morning with speeds climbing over 100 mph. Our position relative to the jet streak is more important, though. We are in the exit region of the jet streak where the wind is diverging. You can see the white lines in the image below representing wind - they are curving away from each other over our area which is divergence. Divergence aloft leads to convergence at the surface and rising air through the column.
Next we move down to the middle levels to look at vorticity (spin in the atmosphere). There's not an overwhelming amount of vorticity advection, particularly Friday morning, so let's keep moving.
Closer to the surface (but still above our heads) we look for the low level jet, which is CRANKING. You can see the convergence in this level (opposite of what we saw above) as the white wind lines run closer together. Wind speeds 60-70 mph are very strong for this level, so this means strong gusts will be one of our main threats.
At the surface, temperatures will climb into the 70s and dewpoints into the 60s. That is great fuel for thunderstorms, and instability will climb through the afternoon.
There are a couple parameters we look at that are determined by calculation from the other variables we've looked at above. One of those is supercell composite, shown below. It is an estimate of the potential for supercells as opposed to squall lines. This is on a different scale, so 2s and 3s are actually pretty big numbers for this parameter.
We also have fairly good helicity, which describes the three dimensional spin in the lower levels of the atmosphere. It's a good indicator of tornado potential.
TIMING
The main show with the stronger storms comes later in the evening, but a few isolated storms will be possible earlier in the afternoon too (shown above). They will not be widespread enough to rob the atmosphere of energy.
A more significant line comes through overnight. Please make sure you have a way to receive warnings while you are asleep, like a NOAA Weather Radio.
A broken line of cells will march through during the early morning hours. The instability won't be great because the heating from the day will be gone, but this is when all the other ingredients we've looked at will maximize.
SUMMARY
Strong wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible late Thursday through early Friday. Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg will have updates for you all night tonight, and our team will continue to keep you updated through the day Thursday.