One system moves on out, and another one comes right back in to replace it. That's the story this week. Louisville ended up getting 1" of wet/slushy snow on Sunday morning, with portions of Southern Indiana getting more than that. Now that we've dried out, we're now eyeballing our next system that could potentially bring us more chances for wintry weather.
This system could end up being another close call like this past one, so we will need to dive more into the science behind what data is actually trying to show and what could happen rather than just rely on computer models deciphering what kind of precipitation is going to fall.
This next system is set to arrive late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A low pressure will be moving nearly right over us from our South and Southwest. The direction of where this low pressure is coming from is important because this will end up bringing us Southerly winds. Typically with Southerly winds, you don't have cold air coming from that direction.
Moisture moves in to our area on Tuesday night. This will likely start as rain as temperatures will be above freezing as they slowly drop as we start heading into the late evening hours.
What you'll notice is that some data is starting to show a transition from rain to snow by the overnight hours heading into very early Wednesday morning.
We we will need in order to see the switch over from rain to snow in our area is intensity. Intensity meaning how hard precipitation is falling. This would allow for what is called dynamic cooling to occur. This is exactly what happened over Louisville with this past event. Even though temperatures were a degree or two above freezing, the intensity of precipitation falling allowed for that cold air aloft to be thrown down further and allow that transition from rain to snow very quickly.
Data does hint at some intensity overnight. This would allow for that switch over to occur, but is almost a necessity with our winds coming out of the South preventing any cold air advection.
Without intensity and dynamic cooling, this would and could be a nearly all rain event. However, it does look like there could be some that would allow for that switch over from rain to snow for a few hours heading into early Wednesday morning.
Once we lose that intensity, we go back to rain/sleet as Southerly flow brings us up above freezing again through Wednesday morning and most of the moisture gets pulled out of our area.
The big question with this system is how quickly can the Southerly winds (warm air advection) win over and will that prevent snow from falling entirely. This is why we are still calling this a snow potential. If the warm air advection with the winds coming out of the South win over early on in this event, then snow would be much harder to obtain.
By the time Thursday morning rolls around, a little left over moisture could allow for a few very light snow showers or flurries to be flying around as well.
In terms of any winter alerts, as of now our area is not under any due to lack of confidence per the NWS until more high resolution data rolls in over the next 24 hours. You can see though, that winter storm watches are in effect outside of our viewing area into Central Indiana.
A lot of what happens will likely be dialed down even further over the next 24 hours as more data rolls on in, so be sure to stick with the WDRB Weather Team as we track our next system moving through. Marc and Rick will be live on WDRB at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 10pm & 11pm tonight discussing possible accumulation totals and diving into the latest data.