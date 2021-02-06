After scattered snow showers last night, we are starting off your Saturday on a quiet note with cirrus clouds and chilly temperatures! However, a couple of quick moving disturbances will bring the return of wintry weather to Kentuckiana by this evening. Expect an increase of clouds later this afternoon and early evening.
TIMING:
Daytime hours will remain dry, but shortly after sunset, a wintry mix will move into the area. Initially, our southern communities will likely see chilly rain with snow in southern Indiana and a wintry mix in the middle.
Then, as temperatures fall, this will all change over to snow and continue into Sunday morning. Snow looks to end by sunrise tomorrow.
Keep in mind that tomorrow will be about 10 degrees colder than today (for both the high and low temperatures). Wind chills will likely fall into the single digits tomorrow morning!
TOTALS:
Expect minor accumulations. That is about a coating of snow that will generally be a half inch or less. Higher amounts of around an inch will be possible in our northern communities in southern Indiana (where snow gets going first) as well as across portions of SE KY (where snow could linger longer on Sunday morning). Prepare for some slick or snow covered roads that may cause hazardous travel conditions.