Here we go...yes, again. Another strong to severe potential is on tap for later today and into the evening. Trust me, as much as you're probably sick of hearing us say it, we're just as sick as you guys are.
Alas, the atmosphere is going to attempt to misbehave again later today. We started off this morning with showers and storms across our area, some of which may have woken you up early with lots of thunder and lightning. While this does take a lot of storm energy out of the atmosphere, it has already moved out of our area.
Why is that important? It gives our atmosphere time to reconvene itself. If we can squeeze out some decent amounts of sunshine through early afternoon or so and remain mostly dry, that will allow our atmosphere to build up more instability, or CAPE. Data is pointing to there being plenty amounts of it for storms to feed off of later this afternoon.
Wind energy should be pretty modest with this set-up at the 850mb level, and more winds up through the atmosphere are unidirectional, which helps lower our tornado threat for today.
Model data is starting to trend more toward mid to late afternoon for storm development to roll through our area. Still, a few storms out ahead of the main line this afternoon and evening are possible.
Data is favoring the bulk of the storms however to arrive mid to late afternoon right at the peak heating of the day when the most storm energy would be available if we can stay dry and see some sunshine.
Any of these storms at least have the potential to become strong to severe around our area. If you have plans today, just be sure to have the WDRB Weather App handy so you can check radar, and get any updates if need be.
Most of the storm activity moves on out after sunset, with most of the rain being gone by the time we get to 10pm tonight and even more so heading toward midnight.
The SPC still has much of our area, especially South of I-64 in an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe storms. This is an upgrade from yesterday and is mainly due to our increasing damaging wind threat for later.
That is going to be the main threat, followed by hail in the stronger storms that could form, frequent lightning, some flooding, and a smaller tornado risk. The tornado risk isn't zero, but we would be much more likely to see the other impacts first.
Have a way to get warnings just in case one is issued for your area today and keep that WDRB Weather App handy so you can see the radar and if any storms are moving into your area!