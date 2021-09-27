Even though we are now officially in Fall, Summer is attempting to make somewhat of a comeback the next few days as temperatures climb back up above average to end off September.
We'll be back in the mid 80s this afternoon, which is above where we should be for our high temperature this time of year, around 78. The good news is that the big difference compared to the heat of say July or August to this late September heat is that it won't be nearly as muggy and humid. Dewpoints this afternoon are expected to sit in the low 60s and not really provide a huge difference between our heat index and our actual air temperature.
We're dry and clear not just today, but over the next few days mainly because of a large high pressure system that is parked just to our South.
This high pressure is bringing in air and winds that are much warmer from the Southwest and advecting this air into our area the next few days.
This wind today will be a bit breezy out there, as we can expect wind gusts to reach 25-30mph at some points through the afternoon. This wind is helping to keep the cooler, more Fall-like temperatures further off to the North and out of our area.
As I mentioned we will continue to see these above-average temperatures heading into the midweek, with mid 80s expected with plenty of sunshine and those previously mentioned warm winds out of the Southwest.
We can expect these above-average temperatures to last longer than just the next few days as well. The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 and their 8-14 day temperature outlook has us likely to see above average temperatures for highs.
What is also helping the likelihood of seeing warmer than average temperatures is the fact that our rain chances over the next week are very dismal. If we look at two model comparisons for total rainfall amounts all the way through Saturday, there isn't a whole lot, if any, there.
The Climate Prediction Center also has a 6-10 day precipitation outlook and s you would expect their outlook agrees showing that we're more likely to see below-average rainfall over the next week to week and a half.
The good thing is that we can actually afford to have a few days of drier weather around the area as we are sitting well above average for rainfall to date for the month of September. In fact, we're still over 1.5" above average for the month so far.
If you aren't ready to say goodbye to Summer just yet, then this is the week for you!