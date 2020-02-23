SET UP:
After a perfectly sunny Saturday - here come the clouds! They are on the rise ahead of our next system, which is currently near the Four Corners in the SW of the US. This system will move toward the Ohio River Valley during the next 24 hours and bring the return of rain.
TODAY:
There will be more clouds today, with some peeks of sun. Clouds will continue to thicken through the entire day. The clouds will not stop temps from being mild though! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s! Daytime hours look dry. The rain will hold off until tonight.
TONIGHT/TOMORROW:
Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about timing and coverage of the rain. It will become more likely overnight and early tomorrow morning. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Tomorrow's commute could be slower due to this rain. Rain will be rather persistent tomorrow, but there will also be some dry time in between these periods of rain. The closed low will get a little hung up in our area, keeping showers in the forecast until Tuesday - especially early on Tuesday.
TOTALS:
From tonight through early Tuesday - most of Kentuckiana should see around 0.50'' - 1.0'' of rain. There will likely be exceptions of locally higher & lower amounts as well. The forecast remains active this week. There is another system that rolls through on Wednesday. This will bring a colder airmass with it and the potential for snow showers. Hannah Strong will have more information regarding that system on WDRB News this evening.