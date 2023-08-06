Sunday comes with another chance for storms, but the good news is that the storms shouldn't affect your daytime activities. Clouds continue to break apart this afternoon for a little more sunshine, and combined with Southwest wind today, our temperatures are going to climb back up around 90 with high humidity once again.
With that being said, the warm temperatures and high humidity will allow for higher instability, or storm energy over our area as we head into tonight.
Notice that our CAPE, instability, or storm energy, (all the same thing), rises today and even lasts into the nighttime hours thanks to those warm temperatures and higher low-level moisture.
We need more than just instability though, we also need sufficient wind shear, or wind energy aloft. We typically look for wind speeds around the 850mb level (around a mile or so above our heads) to be around 40mph, or around 35kts. Without sufficient wind shear, a lot of these storms produce a more vertical updraft, and falling rain usually kills the storm fairly quickly.
In this case, our area will have not an incredible amount, but right around the threshold in order to get strong storms rolling. The question is, can that wind energy roll into our area before and when storms are forming, rather than moving in after and not having much of an effect. Some data suggests that the wind energy could arrive a little too late.
The next question is where will the stronger storms end up. Often in scenarios like this, there are a multitude of factors that can change storm direction last minute, from higher instability values that storms will chase after in some locations more than others, or cold pooling.
Here's an example that models have on differentiating where storms could end up.
Storms start to pop-up to our West after sunset tonight, and begin to approach our area after midnight, as grow closer the further we go into the overnight hours. This run for example has much of the storms in Southern Indiana through the night.
Meanwhile, another run has storms racing right across Louisville and much of the viewing area, but at least agree with the given timeline.
You can see how that makes for a more difficult track to forecast. Either of these would be possible, as our environment would be unstable enough to handle them.
The SPC right now has a large Slight (2/5) risk for nearly our entire area and much of the entire Ohio Valley and into the Deep South. Damaging winds would be the biggest impact from any storms that form, followed by hail, localized flooding, and a small, but non-zero tornado threat.