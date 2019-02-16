Another Threat for Heavy Rain
Rounds of rain look likely as we head into this week. A front will stall around the region mid to late week. Multiple waves will ride along the boundary, capable of producing widespread heavy rain. The month has already been a wet one, that has resulted in the recent river flooding.
In fact, there are still flood warnings in effect. Anyone who lives near rivers, need to be aware of the potential for renewed/continued flooding problems on area rivers, creeks and streams over the next week and likely into the following week as well.
At this time, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall in southern and central KY. We should expect around 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts, across portions of central KY, through Wednesday. Expect lower totals in southern IN. At this time (Saturday morning) there are still some model differences with how much rain could fall. Therefore, the axis of heaviest rainfall could still change and we will be tweaking amounts over the coming days as needed.
Timing: Scattered showers look likely tomorrow. It could start as an isolated wintry mix, with some freezing rain that will change over to a cold rain by daybreak. Most of the rain will favor our SE counties and could drop around 0.25-.50'' there. Not everyone will see this rain.
A much better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. There could be some light wintry precip, during the onset, in southern IN and northern KY.
Rain will be widespread by Tuesday night/ into Wednesday morning. It will be heavy rain at times.
Unfortunately, if you are hoping for some drier weather, the active/wet weather seems to be relentless. It looks like there could be another wave next weekend, too. Additionally, the Climate Prediction Center has the Ohio River Valley in the "above normal" chance for precipitation for not only the next two weeks, but for the month outlook as well. If that trend becomes a reality, flooding will be an issue well into March. Stay tuned for more updates.