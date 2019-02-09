Another Wet and Active Week: Updated River Levels
After a chilly and dry day today, we will be dealing with an active week ahead with plenty of moisture and several disturbances riding along a stalled front. This means we will have wave, after wave, after wave, after wave... (you get the idea) ...of rain. At times the rain will be heavy. This will likely result in high rainfall totals once again. This is also just from Sunday into Tuesday. The entire seven day is active.
It looks like most of the area will pick up 2-3'' of rain with locally higher amounts. At this time, it looks like higher amounts would favor our southern and western counties. This area of heaviest rainfall could change though. If you remember last week, that band shifted around a few times.
Flooding potential comes into play because the ground is already saturated from previous rain events. Rivers, creeks and streams are already higher than normal and this will raise them even more and create additional flooding issues. There will be ponding on the roadways. There is also a possibility for isolated flash flooding, if the rain is heavy enough, with intense rainfall rates. There are Flood Warnings in effect for the East Fork of the White until Wednesday afternoon as well as the Muscatatuck River and the Ohio River at Tell City until further notice. (There are other flood warnings in effect, outside of our viewing area, including the Green and Rough).
A hydrologic outlook was issued by the NWS in Louisville earlier today. It says the rivers that are expected to be impacted are the Ohio, Green, Rough, Rolling Fork, Kentucky, Blue, and Licking Rivers. Below is a current (11 am Saturday) look at a couple of the river gauges around the area. The McAlpine Upper goes into the action stage on Monday at 21.9 feet and stays there until further notice. Minor flooding is about another foot at 23 feet. McAlpine Lower will stay below the action stage by about half a foot.
East Fork of the White River at Seymour is currently experiencing moderate flooding at 18.41 feet but falling. There will be moderate to minor flooding through Thursday of this week. The Rolling Fork River Near Boston is currently at 32.44 feet, which is just shy of the action stage. However, it looks to rise to minor flooding by Wednesday. A flood warning was just issued for the Ohio River at Tell City. Minor flooding will start tonight and continue until further notice.
Keep up to date with the latest forecasts. Flood watches or additional warnings may be needed at a later time. We will be continuing to update these graphics and other rivers as needed.