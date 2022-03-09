As you have probably heard, an arctic front is on the way to our area heading into the end of the week/weekend. We're stuck in between fronts today and tomorrow, which is why conditions will be more "normal" with highs in the 50s and some sunshine.
This is because the front is moving very slowly across the Midwest before it gets to our area. When you head out the door through the first half of the day on Friday, you may not even think about cold arriving, because we still reach temperatures near and above average before the front arrives.
A low pressure (that is still located outside of the continental US) will be swinging in quickly from the Southwest, providing the moisture along with the arctic front to help potentially bring us our snow chance.
The front is a powerful one, and temperatures will drop fast on the backside of it. You can see that occurring on advancetrak. Snow begins to move into our Northwestern communities a little after sunset on Friday, as temperatures crash.
The front slowly pushes through the area, and snow showers begin to push across our viewing area through the overnight hours and into the very early morning hours of our Saturday.
Snow showers continue as temperatures continue to fall fast into the post-sunrise hours of Saturday, potentially causing the morning travel to be a mess. Luckily, snow moves out by the afternoon.
Whether we see snow or not, and with the low pressure bringing the moisture still being outside of the US a lot could change, there will be some legit cold air coming in behind this front. Combine falling temperatures with windy conditions and you get wind chill values close to 0 by Saturday morning.
The cold air sticks around all day on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills Sunday morning once again in the single digits across much of the area.
Summary
All in all, a lot is still up in the air with this set-up. Snow is looking more likely to occur across our area as more data comes in. With that being said, a lot of this will ride on where that low pressure I mentioned that is bringing us the moisture, ends up. So, we will hold off on snow totals for now, and will provide a possible accumulation map soon. Regardless, plan for the arctic air first, and keep in mind we also have a growing chance for snow moving into Friday night and overnight into Saturday morning.