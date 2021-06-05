Summer is many people's favorite season. School is out, the pools are open, and vacations take place. However, along with such a great season comes weather hazards that we all need to be prepared for. Here are some of the common Summer weather hazards and how you can be prepared for them to keep you and your family safe.
The first hazard we will discuss is probably an obvious one and that is heat.
Temperatures during the Summer here in the Ohio Valley can rise up into the triple digits and these heat waves can sometimes be deadly. Everyone is at risk from dangerous heat and these are some of the groups that are more vulnerable to it than most. These include those who are pregnant, newborns, children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. Be sure to never leave someone in a car out in the heat and to always drink plenty of water when outdoors.
The next hazard is flash flooding.
Believe it or not, flash flooding is one of the deadliest forms of weather that there is. Roadways can flood fast and you should never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around, don't drown!
While speaking of flooding, be sure to know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning.
The next hazards are thunderstorms and severe weather.
Often during the summer months, we get afternoon thunderstorms that can sometime pack a real punch or even turn severe. Be sure to keep these tips in mind over the summer as thunderstorms develop more often.
Be sure to refresh yourself on the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and warning.
Tornadoes, although more common in the Spring, are also possible during the summer months as storms turn severe. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings in case one is issued for your area and go to either your basement, a storm shelter, or the most centered room in your home away from windows.
Much like severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning can save your life.