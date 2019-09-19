The United States Drought Monitor was updated earlier this morning. It shows the drought is expanding and worsening across Kentuckiana. More of the area is now under a moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions.
The drought has worsened because little to no rain has fallen this week. More specifically, the last time Muhammad Ali International Airport picked up any rain was on August 26th. ZERO rain has fallen so far in September (these numbers are up until September 18th). This means we are 1.78'' below average for the month. We were also below normal for July and August.
Below is raw model data for rainfall over the next 7 days, from both the GFS and Euro. The GFS is more optimistic with rainfall totals nearing 1'' across the area over the next week. The Euro has lower amounts (.25''). There are only isolated storm chances today and tomorrow. However, I am hopeful that a cold front on Monday will bring our best chance for rain in weeks! It is not a guarantee for rain, but scattered showers and storms still look likely. We will keep you posted on the rain potential as the system gets closer to Kentuckiana.