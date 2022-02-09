The snow you see at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is 100% artificial, and that might be causing more falls than real snow. Artificial snow is not a new feature at the Olympic Games, but this is the first time hosting the events with 0% real snow. According to a report from the Associated Press, about 80% of the snow was artificial at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi and more than 90% was artificial in 2018 in PyeongChang. This doesn't come as a result of poor planning or a bad forecast, though. In 2015 when the International Olympic Committee evaluated Beijing's bid to host the games this year, they said Winter Olympic Games would "have to rely completely on fake snow," according to the AP.
The International Olympic Committee cited World Cup ski competitions which regularly use artificial snow as they denied this type of snow making the course more dangerous. However, the AP shared this quote in their reporting:
Johanna Taliharm, an Estonian Olympic biathlete told the Associated Press racing on manmade snow comes with risks. "Artificial snow is icier, therefore faster and more dangerous," she said. "It also hurts more if you fall outside of the course when there is no fluffy snowbank, but a rocky and muddy hard ground."
In fact it seemed that even athletes in different events within the same sport (like skiing) felt differently about the impacts of artificial snow. So instead of getting wrapped up in all the opinions, let's focus on the science.
Image Credit: NOAA
When snow is created naturally, it starts high up in a cloud in an area called the Dendritic Growth Zone - the area in the cloud where ice crystals form. In that zone the temperature must be 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and there must be enough moisture to form snowflakes. That amount is hard to quantify, but ample moisture is a key ingredient in this process. The ice crystals form together and fall as snowflakes.
To replicate this process, artificial snow is made using atomized water with "mechanically created nucleates." As that mixture falls to the ground in temperatures below freezing, a similar process to the natural way takes place. The water freezes into ice crystals and gloms onto the nuclei to form snowflakes. The company supplying the snow making equipment brought more 300 snow guns/fans and other pieces of equipment to cover the two areas hosting snow events. They collect naturally occurring water around the region, pump it in and cool it, then blast the atomized water and ice crystals at least 30 feet into the air so it has time to form snowflakes as it falls to the ground and is carried downhill by the breeze.
While the freezing/melting point of water is 32 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature closer to 26 degrees F is better to maintain the man-made snow. The area between 26 and 32 degrees can lead to partial melting and refreezing. The process leads to a more dense structure in the snowflakes, and they have a higher moisture content than natural snow which allows artificial snow to turn to ice more quickly. That's good for some events, but bad for others. Events that rely on speed where competitors use sharp edges might not mind more icy conditions, but events focused on precision over speed (and which use flatter boards or skis) may desire the more powdery, natural snow.
This production of such a high volume of man-made snow also presents concerns about use of natural resources and environmental impacts.