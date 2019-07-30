Last Thursday, on July 25th, a small asteroid buzzed by Earth a little too close for comfort and the world did not get much advanced notice. The asteroid passed within 45,000 miles of the Earth which is less than one fifth the distance from the Earth to the moon. It was detected a few days beforehand by scientists in the US and Brazil but only announced a few hours before it blew by Earth. At it's closest, if you knew exactly where to look, you could have briefly seen the asteroid with a pair of binoculars. The image below comes from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and shows the orbit of this asteroid (in white) in relation to the orbits of Earth (blue) and nearby planets.
So why was it so hard to spot if it flew so close to us? Size and speed seem to be the main issues. According to data from JPL, the asteroid was roughly 190-420 feet wide. That's relatively small for an asteroid which made it difficult to spot with our system of Earth based telescopes. To see something that small, you are essentially relying on light to reflect off of it so you know where it is. This asteroid was flying faster than recent asteroids near earth, also making it hard to spot. It passed us without incident but has led to wide discussion of better preparation for an eventual asteroid impact with Earth.