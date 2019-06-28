The GOES-16 (GOES East) Geostationary Lightning Mapper captured an asteroid entering the atmosphere south of Puerto Rico on June 22, 2019. At 4:25 p.m. EDT, meteorologists noticed an unusually bright flash signature over Caribbean waters 170 miles south of Puerto Rico.
Its light was visible in an area as large as Rhode Island — far too big to be a lightning strike. Also, there were no clouds in the area. A spattering of debris showed up on the radar of the National Weather Service’s office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a telltale sign of a meteor or asteroid impact. Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty sensors in Bermuda measured the resulting mid-air blast between 3 and 5 kilotons of TNT. Credit: CIRA/NOAA
An asteroid is a small rocky body orbiting the Sun. Once a space rock enters Earth'satmosphere, it vaporizes, becoming a meteor. Asteroids and meteors are both types of space rocks. The one detected this week was about the size of a small car or 13 feet.