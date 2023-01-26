This evening an asteroid will pass less than 6200 miles from the center of the Earth. That means the asteroid will be a little over 2000 miles above the surface from the Earth at it closest which should happen around 4:17 PM. It will actually fly over South America around 7:27 PM Eastern which is likely when it will be closest to our part of the world. That's about 1/4 of the distance to where our weather satellites fly and less than 3% of the distance to the moon!
What makes this even more interesting is that this asteroid was just discovered last week! Asteroid BU was discovered Saturday, five days before its fly by Earth. The great news is NASA says, "There is no risk of the asteroid impacting Earth." Even if it entered our atmosphere, its diameter looks to be between 12 and 28 feet, so it would break apart on entry. Since it's so small, your best bet is to watch a live stream like this one from Virtual Telescope instead of trying to find it on your own.