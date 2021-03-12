The biggest and largest asteroid of 2021 will pass Earth on March 21st. It will safely pass and will not come closer than 1.25 million miles to Earth, but it will present a valuable scientific opportunity for astronomers. This asteroid is estimated to be about .6 miles in diameter which is larger than most asteroids. According to EarthSky, that is comparable to the Golden Gate Bridge in length. Due to its size and speed, you may be able to see this asteroid with a telescope!
Due to the fact this is the largest asteroid predicted to pass by our planet in 2021 and will provide astronomers a rare opportunity to get a good look at a rocky relic that formed at the dawn of our solar system.
The asteroid is called 2001 FO32, the near-Earth asteroid will make its closest approach at a distance of about 1.25 million miles – or 5 1/4 times the distance from Earth to the Moon. There is no threat of a collision with our planet now or for centuries to come.
NASA says they know the path of this asteroid very well and it has been carefully tracked since it was discovered 20 years ago. NASA also says, “There is no chance the asteroid will get any closer to Earth than 1.25 million miles.” However, that distance is still close in astronomical terms, which is why 2001 FO32 has been designated a “potentially hazardous asteroid.”
During this approach, the asteroid will pass by at about 77,000 mph – faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth. The reason for the asteroid’s unusually speedy close approach is its highly inclined and elongated (or eccentric) orbit around the Sun, an orbit that is tilted 39 degrees to Earth’s orbital plane. This orbit takes the asteroid closer to the Sun than Mercury and twice as far from the Sun as Mars. As 2001 FO32 makes its inner solar system journey, the asteroid picks up speed like a skateboarder rolling down a halfpipe, and then slows after being flung back out into deep space and swinging back toward the Sun. It completes one orbit every 810 days.
After its brief visit, 2001 FO32 will continue its lonely voyage, not coming this close to Earth again until 2052, when it will pass by at about seven lunar distances, or 1.75 million miles. For more information visit NASA Asteroid page here.