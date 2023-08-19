We're now into the middle and latter half of August and that means that Hurricane season is getting closer to its peak. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, but typically August thru October is the time where we really start to see an uptick in tropical development.
Image: NOAA
We currently having Hurricane Hilary out in the Eastern Pacific right now which is a Category 4 Hurricane early this morning before it is expected to weaken as it approaches Baja California in a couple days. Even with weakening, this could be the first tropical cyclone to make landfall there since the 1930s.
The Atlantic is really starting to heat up though, both in temperatures and in development. The NHC is currently monitoring four disturbances that could end up forming into cyclones over the next 7 days.
The first is one currently in the Caribbean that is expected to jump into the Gulf of Mexico. With the very warm waters of the gulf, that disturbance has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.
As mentioned, that's not the only disturbance the NHC is monitoring. There is three more out in the Atlantic right now. One of them near the Windward Islands has a 40% chance of forming over the next week, the next between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance, and one more further East of that has a high 70% chance of developing into a cyclone.