An atmospheric river is exactly what it sounds like - a river in the sky. This river is made of water vapor, the gaseous form of liquid water, and according to NOAA can carry "an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River." Atmospheric rivers are most significant along the West Coast, so it's not something you will hear us talk about often. The infographic below from NOAA helps illustrate how this works.
So much of our planet's moisture is stored in the tropics, so these atmospheric rivers help transport it up to the mid-latitudes where we are. When the atmospheric rivers move over land, they drop their water vapor as rain or snow. The especially strong ones with a lot of moisture and strong wind can cause significant weather-related issues like flooding and mudslides. Recently forecasters at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego have started using categories to describe the intensity of an approaching atmospheric river, like with hurricanes. The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes there pitched this idea a couple years ago, but the categories are not "officially" being used (a.k.a. not being used by NWS). The categories range from 1-primarily beneficial to 5-primarily hazardous. These categories are part of a five year research plan that started in 2019, so we will likely hear more about these in a few years when conclusions are ready to be shared.