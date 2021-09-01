Now that August has passed and we're heading into September (crazy, right?), let's take a look back at how August 2021 compares to the August months of the past.
August Temperatures
First, you're probably wondering how hot this August actually was, considering we saw close to record heat for portions of the month, and saw a lot of days with highs in the 90s.
- Average High Temperature August 2021
- 89.9 degrees
We ended up racking in a total of 17 days in August in the 90s, that's about 55% of the entire month spent above average. The hottest we got in August tied for the hottest temperature we saw all year long and that was 97 degrees back on August 23rd.
Compared to normal, and not a shocker to many, we were above average for high temperatures this August. Normally, we average a high of 88.4 degrees, but we ended the month 1.5 degrees above average.
This August ended up being the hottest August that we have seen since 2016 and the 2nd hottest August we've experienced in the last 10 years!
August Precipitation
August started off very dry for us this year as we didn't see any measurable rainfall at the airport until August 9th. Our rain this month came in decently large sums over a span of a few days. In fact, for the month of August, only 10 days saw measurable rainfall, or just about 32% of the month.
- Precipitation for August 2021
- 3.27" of rain
Some of you may see that number and think "no way" or "I've seen way more than that this month at my house" and in fact, you may be correct. Keep in mind, these numbers come from the Louisville Airport, and since we see a lot of pop-up storms, some areas got a lot more rain this month than others. For example, Bowman Field saw 3.86" and the NWS Office (near Okolona), saw 5.05" of rain!
Compared to normal, we ended the month just below average for rain, as August at the airport usually receives about 3.71" of rain. This is the 2nd driest August in Louisville since 2013.
Yearly Precipitation
When we look at the year-to-date rain totals, do you think we are above average since January or below? The answer....it's very close, but we are still just above average for yearly precipitation.
- Year-To-Date Precipitation: 34.35"
- Year-To-Date Average: 33.51"
So, for 2021 so far we are just 0.84" of rain above average for the year. The remnants of Hurricane Ida helped put us back in a surplus for rain on the year, as we were below average for the year before that system moved through. Louisville airport received 0.95" on August 30th and 0.59" on the 31st.
What's to come?
Climatologically, September has some big changes in it as we switch over to Fall by the end of the month. If you're ready for Fall weather, listen to this...
September's average high temperature in Louisville is 82 degrees with the average low being around 62!