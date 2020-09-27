Ready for much colder temperatures?! It will be mild today, but as we wrap up September and get into the first week of October - temperatures will plummet! Since we have some chilly temperatures to look forward to, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze.
It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th, but note it is the end of September for many communities to our NW in southern Indiana.
The average date of the first 32 degree reading (Freeze) in Louisville is November 1st...
The average date of the first 28 degree reading (Hard Freeze) in Louisville is November 12th...
Records:
- Latest spring frost (36°): May 27, 1961
- Latest spring freeze (32°): May 10, 1966
- Latest spring hard freeze (28°): April 23, 1986
- Earliest final spring frost (36°): March 15, 1884
- Earliest final spring freeze (32°): March 5, 1927
- Earliest final spring hard freeze (28°): February 19, 1905
- Earliest fall frost (36°): September 25, 1950
- Earliest fall freeze (32°): October 3, 1974
- Earliest fall hard freeze (28°): October 10, 1964
- Latest first fall frost (36°): November 23, 1902
- Latest first fall freeze (32°): November 28, 1899 and November 28, 2009
- Latest first fall hard freeze (28°): December 13, 1939
- Longest growing season: 257 days in 1884
- Shortest growing season: 166 days in 1976
Averages, using the entire period of record:
- Last spring frost (36°): April 18
- Last spring freeze (32°): April 5
- Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 24
- First fall frost (36°): October 20
- First fall freeze (32°): November 1
- First fall hard freeze (28°): November 12
Normals, 1981-2010:
- Last spring frost (36°): April 14
- Last spring freeze (32°): April 3
- Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 23
- First fall frost (36°): October 25
- First fall freeze (32°): November 4
- First fall hard freeze (28°): November 16