It seems like summer won't let go this year. We are in the first week of October and fall has been filled with nothing but record heat. Now that we finally have some cooler temperatures to look forward to, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Image Courtesy: NWS
The average date of the first 32 degree reading (Freeze) in Louisville is November 1st...
Image Courtesy: NWS
The average date of the first 28 degree reading (Hard Freeze) in Louisville is November 12th...
Image Courtesy: NWS
Here's a bunch of other stats and records...
Records:
Latest spring frost (36°): May 27, 1961
Latest spring freeze (32°): May 10, 1966
Latest spring hard freeze (28°): April 23, 1986
Earliest final spring frost (36°): March 15, 1884
Earliest final spring freeze (32°): March 5, 1927
Earliest final spring hard freeze (28°): February 19, 1905
Earliest fall frost (36°): September 25, 1950
Earliest fall freeze (32°): October 3, 1974
Earliest fall hard freeze (28°): October 10, 1964
Latest first fall frost (36°): November 23, 1902
Latest first fall freeze (32°): November 28, 1899 and November 28, 2009
Latest first fall hard freeze (28°): December 13, 1939
Longest growing season: 257 days in 1884
Shortest growing season: 166 days in 1976
Averages, using the entire period of record:
Last spring frost (36°): April 18
Last spring freeze (32°): April 5
Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 24
First fall frost (36°): October 20
First fall freeze (32°): November 1
First fall hard freeze (28°): November 12
Normals, 1981-2010:
Last spring frost (36°): April 14
Last spring freeze (32°): April 3
Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 23
First fall frost (36°): October 25
First fall freeze (32°): November 4
First fall hard freeze (28°): November 16
-Rick DeLuca