It seems like summer won't let go this year. We are in the first week of October and fall has been filled with nothing but record heat. Now that we finally have some cooler temperatures to look forward to, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville.  Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th... 

1

Image Courtesy: NWS

The average date of the first 32 degree reading (Freeze) in Louisville is November 1st...

2

Image Courtesy: NWS

The average date of the first 28 degree reading (Hard Freeze) in Louisville is November 12th...

3

Image Courtesy: NWS

 Here's a bunch of other stats and records...

Records:

Latest spring frost (36°): May 27, 1961

Latest spring freeze (32°): May 10, 1966

Latest spring hard freeze (28°): April 23, 1986

Earliest final spring frost (36°): March 15, 1884

Earliest final spring freeze (32°): March 5, 1927

Earliest final spring hard freeze (28°): February 19, 1905

Earliest fall frost (36°): September 25, 1950

Earliest fall freeze (32°): October 3, 1974

Earliest fall hard freeze (28°): October 10, 1964

Latest first fall frost (36°): November 23, 1902

Latest first fall freeze (32°): November 28, 1899 and November 28, 2009

Latest first fall hard freeze (28°): December 13, 1939

Longest growing season: 257 days in 1884

Shortest growing season: 166 days in 1976

Averages, using the entire period of record:

Last spring frost (36°): April 18

Last spring freeze (32°): April 5

Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 24

First fall frost (36°): October 20

First fall freeze (32°): November 1

First fall hard freeze (28°): November 12

Normals, 1981-2010:

Last spring frost (36°): April 14

Last spring freeze (32°): April 3

Last spring hard freeze (28°): March 23

First fall frost (36°): October 25

First fall freeze (32°): November 4

First fall hard freeze (28°): November 16

-Rick DeLuca