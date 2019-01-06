What a great day it was yesterday! It was very warm - nearly 60 degrees! Today will be similar, too! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, but with increasing clouds. While the mild weather in early January is nice...you probably know it cannot last forever. There will be a pattern change this week with much colder air returning.
Today we will experience increasing clouds ahead of the next system. That system features a cold front. This will bring some showers, potentially a few storms too. These showers look to start in the afternoon tomorrow and will continue through the rest of the day.
Notice below how the rain will be fairly widespread. This is a likely scenario (70%), but the rain amounts look to be fairly low. Expect around 1/4 of an inch of rain. Spotty showers should linger into Tuesday.
Even though there will be showers tomorrow, it will still be very mild. In fact, it looks like it might be the warmest day of the bunch! Highs will be in the 60s. Besides the warm and wet conditions - winds will be picking up on Monday, too! The gusty winds will be continuing through Wednesday. At times, gusts could be as fast as 30-40 mph!
Today, tomorrow, and Tuesday will be mild and then we drop wayyyy down. Highs will be about ten degrees colder than our lows will be tonight! At this time, it doesn't even look like we will make it out of the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.
With those breezy conditions and falling temps, it will feel even colder! It will be bone chilling by Wednesday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s...
The winds will back off by Thursday morning, but the mercury keeps falling. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, so even with a light wind it will feel much colder!