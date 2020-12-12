It has been very mild around Kentuckiana over the last several days. Temperatures have been 10-20 degrees above average! Yesterday, the high temperature was 68 degrees! That is the average high temperature in the middle of April, not the beginning of December!
We even woke up this morning very mild (although rainy and breezy) with temperatures across Kentuckiana in the mid 50s.
For perspective, average temperatures for this time of the year are in the mid 40s for highs and low 30s for lows! While the spring-like weather has been nice - we will be getting back to reality by tonight and for the second half of the weekend.
A cold front is sliding through the region today. This is bringing some of the rain we saw today, but it will also bring a reduction in temperatures. You will begin to notice a change in the air by this afternoon and evening.
Check out this stark contrast on the current temperature map! There is only a sliver of warm air with much colder temperatures just to the west of us.
Temperatures will be falling throughout the day and will drop into the 30s by tonight/tomorrow morning. Note that this is still above average for this time of the year, but will be about a 20 degree drop from where we started this morning. Highs on Sunday will be near normal in the mid 40s. The rest of this week will be close to average or even below average.