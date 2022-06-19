If you enjoyed yesterday's weather then you're going to enjoy today's as well! Dewpoints continue to fall into the 40s and 50s today with highs in the low to mid 80s for our Father's Day. High pressure builds over us today and that keeps things nice and calm, clear, and near average for this time of year.
While this High keeps things calm and near-average today, you better enjoy it while it lasts. After today, our next heat wave starts across the area. Temperatures climb into the low 90s for Monday, and then quickly into the upper 90s by Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will come close to breaking some more high temperature records across the area. The current record for Tuesday is 98, and that is also the forecasted high as well.
Tuesday just so happens to also be the first official day of Summer and in perfect fashion, we're ringing in the Summer months with near record warmth and flirting with the triple digits once again.