While most of today does end up dry and temperatures warm up more than they have recently, rain is on the way for tonight. This is going to be just the beginning of a string of rain chances through the week this week. Multiple low pressure systems are on the way from our West that will provide us with a lot of rain this week.
The first low moves through tonight. A lot of this rain is going to have to battle the dry air in place over our area as well. This will delay the timing of the rain arriving by a bit, but also will not allow for a ton of heavy rain to fall, especially at the start either.
The moisture should finally start to win over the dry air just after sunset for louisville, and will continue into the overnight hours.
Again, most of this isn't very heavy, but a few pockets of more moderate rain could be possible. By tomorrow morning, lingering showers put a damper on the morning commute, and low hanging clouds during the afternoon could provide us with more drizzle through part of the day.
This event in particular won't add up to much, with most of us getting under 0.25" of rain, and some even under .10".
However, there is a lot more on the way for later this week. Rain chances continue to increase, and heavy rain is more likely heading into Thursday night and all day on Friday. By the time the weekend rolls around, most of the area could see around 2-4" of rain with some areas possibly getting more.