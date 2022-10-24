We've said it time and time again, we could use some rain. Mother Nature looks like she's finally going to throw some our way heading into tomorrow evening and overnight.
Low pressure near Texas and Oklahoma this morning is still headed our way and will bring us this next best rain chance.
Tuesday morning remains dry and even into the early afternoon. By early into mid-afternoon, a couple light showers ahead of the main front will be possible across our area.
Still, the main front and line of showers and storms won't likely arrive until the evening time. Most model data as of now has the front approaching our Western communities not too long after sunset on Tuesday.
This line continues to push its way across our area, slowly weakening as it progresses to the East. Louisville will likely still start to see the impacts of this before we get to midnight.
The low pressure slowly makes its way out of our area, and by Wednesday morning when we're heading off to work, light showers will be left lingering for some areas, but not nearly as many as Tuesday night.
The showers are gone by afternoon and then we start to dry out and cool off more heading toward the end of the work week.
In regards to severe potential, our area has a smaller, marginal risk for severe storms. The greatest area of threat still remains to the Deep South, where a Slight risk has been issued for that area.
Still, this front will still have some energy with it. What helps is the time that this front is moving in. With the loss of daytime heating, storms will have a harder time of being very strong. Still, this system does have a lot of wind energy with it, and strong gusty winds are still going to be our main impact. Wind gusts 30-40+mph are definitely possible as the front approaches on Tuesday night.