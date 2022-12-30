Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
A large galaxy on the right, with two smaller companion galaxies to the left 10 o’clock & 9 o’clock. The large galaxy dominates the frame. It resembles a ghostly wheel with spindly blue-white spokes revolving around a glowing core. The outer edges of the wheel are faint dots of yellow, pink and blue, with some gaps in between. The bottom right edge is marked by a large 8-pointed star. The smaller galaxies on the left look very different from each other. The top galaxy appears to be constructed of the same yellow, pink, & blue speckles as the larger galaxy’s outer ring, with a similar light blue core. Its shape is less recognizable as a spiral; it looks like a chaotic oval smattering of dots. The galaxy below it glows as one large point of blue light. It starts almost white at its core and fades outward to darker and darker blue until the color dissipates into the black behind it. Sprinkled in the black background are specks of pink, blue, yellow & orange, which are distant galaxies.
Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach
Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team.
Acknowledgement: J. Schmidt
Delicate gray, webby filaments form a spiral pattern winding outwards from the center of the galaxy. These spiral arms of the galaxy are traced by blue and bursts of pink; these are the regions in which stars are forming. The very heart of the galaxy is colored blue and has speckles, which are young stars, which are forming around the nucleus of the galaxy.
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
A space image captured by the Webb telescope. Fluffy tan-colored nebula clouds, with rust-colored highlights, surround a black central area. Within that area, the focal point of the image is one large yellow star with eight long thin points. To the right of this star is a bright star cluster in an oval shape. The stars within the cluster look like tiny pale blue sparkles. The cluster is more densely packed at its core and scatters outward. Towards the bottom of the image, multiple arms appear to spiral out of a cloudy tan knob, resembling a spider or a squid structure. Other blue and yellow eight-pointed stars, as well as distant galaxies, are dotted throughout the image.
This Webb image shows a bright dot at the center of star-filled black space. The bright dot is actually two stars meeting, as their orbits bring them together every 8 years. The stellar pair are surrounded by 17 rings of gas and dust that appear orangish pink, like the rings of a tree trunk. The rings have a slight rectangular shape and are very clear and defined starting at about 1 o’clock on a clockface. The rings start to break up a bit to our view traveling clockwise around the image. As you arrive at the 8 o’clock position, only parts of about six rings can be seen as they disappear from view.
This Webb image of the “Pillars of Creation” has layers of semi-opaque, rusty red gas and dust that start at the bottom left and go toward the top right. There are three prominent pillars rising toward the top right. The left pillar is the largest and widest. The peaks of the second and third pillars are set off in darker shades of brown and have red outlines. Peeking through the layers of gas and dust is the background, set in shades of blue and littered with tiny yellow and blue stars. Many of the tips of the pillars appear tinged with what looks like lava. There are also tiny red dots at the edges of the pillars, which are newly born stars.
Webb’s image shows two galaxies appearing to swirl together into a blue and pink mass. Long, blue spiral arms stretch vertically, faint at the edges. Tendrils of hot gas spread horizontally over the blue arms, mainly bright coral pink with many small gold spots of star formation. The center of these merging galaxies is extremely bright, radiating eight large, golden diffraction spikes. The background is black, with many tiny galaxies in orange and blue.
Image description: An hourglass-shaped, multi-color cloud set against the black, starry background of space. This cloud of dust and gas is illuminated by light from a protostar, a star in the earliest stages of formation. The upper “bulb” of the hourglass is orange, while the lower “bulb” transitions from white to dark blue. Together, the two bulbs stretch out like butterfly wings turned 90 degrees to the side. Extending from the upper and lower bulbs are long, wispy filaments of color, looking almost like burning fire. In the center of the hourglass shape is a small, dark demarcation line. This line is an edge-on view of a protoplanetary disk, a disk of material being pulled into a star as it forms.
Credits: SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Tiger Hsiao (Johns Hopkins University) IMAGE PROCESSING: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
A view of deep space. The background is black and there are galaxies scattered all around, some looking like spirals, others like discs. They range in color from blue to golden to orange. In the center is a prominent, glowing cluster of galaxies and in the foreground, there are a few stars with prominent diffraction spikes. There are also 3 numbered small boxes outlined in white. These are 3 views of the same distant galaxy, which have been magnified, distorted, and repeated due to the gravitational lensing effect of the galaxy cluster.
In honor of its inaugural year sending back the most incredible images of space we have seen, let's take a look at some of the James Webb Space Telescope's most iconic moments. (Banner Image Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn)
The Webb telescope launched on Christmas Day 2021, and the first round of images were released to the public July 12, 2022. In less than six months, scientists have gained new perspective on familiar features and resolved objects previously too far or small to be viewed. Tell us on social media which image is your favorite so far!