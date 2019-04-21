It is a foggy and frosty start to the day. After 2-3"+ of rain over the last 2 days, decreasing clouds and winds - dense fog developed overnight and early this morning. There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am for nearly every county in the WDRB viewing area (except Carroll County). Visibility dropped to less than a quarter of a mile in some locations and there were rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Visibility should be much better by mid to late morning.
You can see the sun is up and trying to shine through the fog! Once the fog burns off, it will be mostly sunny today! Our sun was up today just before 7 am and will set at 8:25 pm.
Besides the fog, it is also chilly and frosty this morning! Temperatures will be slow to rise this morning because of the fog, but during the afternoon will increase nicely!
By this afternoon, we should be in the clear! Plenty of sunshine and heating up.
Today we will have a late day high in the upper 60s and low 70s. All in all - a pretty nice holiday forecast! I hope you are able to get out and enjoy it!