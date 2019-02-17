Biggest Supermoon of 2019
The biggest supermoon of 2019 is happening this week, but at the wrong time for us. Tuesday morning at 10:53 is the fullest the moon will get, but since that happens during daylight hours for us, you will have to look for it Monday night or Tuesday night.
This is the biggest supermoon because the moon will be closer to us on this date than any of the other dates this year, but that moment of closest proximity also lines up most closely with a full moon. That moment of closeness to the Earth (called perigree) happens Tuesday morning at 4:06 and, as mentioned above, the full moon happens at 10:53 that same morning. This lining up of the perigree and full moon doesn't happen in such close proximity again until April 2020.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
At 4:06 AM the moon will be roughly 356,846 km (or 221,734 miles) away from Earth (center to center). That's more than 500 miles closer than the January Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse and roughly 14% larger and 30% brighter than the full moon will be in September (at apogee, farthest away from Earth). This is the second of three supermoons happening in January, February, and March. The next one will be March 21.
Your best chance to see this here will be Monday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, but rain moves in Tuesday obscuring the sky.