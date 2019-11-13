2019 is the fifth year in a row that has experienced at least 10 weather or climate related disasters costing over one billion dollars. According to Climate Central, this is the longest such streak since we began keeping records in 1980.
The map above from Climate Central shows each of those ten events plus the ongoing wildfires in California where the dollar estimate from the damage done is not yet official but is expected to top one billion. In addition to the economic damage, there were 39 deaths from these events. The list includes:
- Severe storms across the Southeast, Ohio Valley, and Northeast (February 23-25)
- Missouri River and North Central region flooding (March 14-31)
- Mississippi River flooding across the Midwest and Southern regions (March 15-July 31)
- Texas Hail Storm (March 22-24)
- Tornadoes and severe weather in the Southeast (April 13-14)
- Severe weather across the South and Southeast (May 7-13)
- Arkansas River Flooding (May 20-June 14)
- Tornadoes and severe storms across the Rockies, Central, and Northeast regions (May 26-29)
- Hurricane Dorian (August 28-September 6)
- Tropical Storm Imelda (September 17-21)
According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, "The U.S. has sustained 254 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including CPI adjustment to 2019). The total cost of these 254 events exceeds $1.7 trillion." NCEI is responsible for monitoring and assessing the state of the climate. As part of that charge, this office "tracks and evaluates climate events in the U.S. and globally that have great economic and societal impacts." If you look at the average across the whole time NCEI has been tracking this information (1980-2018) the average is 6.3 events per year (CPI-adjusted). If you look at that same statistic but only look at those five most recent years (2014-2018) that number doubles to 12.6 events on average each year (CPI-adjusted).