Bitter Cold Arrives Midweek
Bitter cold moves in by the middle of this week. The polar vortex migrates a little farther south allowing the coldest air of the season to spill into Kentuckiana.
The air will be incredibly cold (lows in the single digits, highs in the teens and 20s), but when you add wind to that, it takes it to a whole new level. This all comes to a head Wednesday morning. At these temperatures and wind speeds, frost bite can set in within 20-30 minutes on exposed skin. Dress in layers and cover up if you will be outside for any period of time.
Wind chills will be the lowest Wednesday morning, but temperatures will be colder Thursday than Wednesday. The difference is the wind. Thursday the wind will be much calmer, so wind chills won't be much of a factor then, though the low temperatures will be in the single digits. Some of you will be near 0 or could dip very briefly below zero Thursday morning.
The criteria for the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory is wind chills between -10ºF and -24ºF and wind speeds near or above 10 mph. Wind chills colder than -25ºF with those wind speeds constitute a Wind Chill Warning. It is likely we will get one of these later this week, so make sure you stay updated on the forecast. To do that you can follow your favorite WDRB meteorologists on social media and tune in for the news on your TV.