Temperatures today being stuck in the 30s is pretty cold for most people and is in fact below average not only for this time of the year, but for any time of the year as a whole. However, many are going to be wishing we had 30s for temperatures by this time next week.
A strong low pressure with arctic air is currently over Siberia and near the North Pole. This same system is expected to settle into Western Canada by Monday before shooting arctic-like air toward our area by late week.
Something to keep in mind is how far away this system is. Still at 3,000+miles away, this system still has a lot to go through and many things can still change.
With that being said, our highest confidence with this system heading into next week is definitely the cold temperatures. Highs in the teens and lows near the single digits are possible. Factor in the fact that it'll likely be windy as well, that means wind chills near zero and in some areas sub-zero.
The big question is...will there be snow? Again, this system is VERY far away. Model data this far out is not very accurate, but more of a "guidance" as to the different possibilities. Both often-used long range models do have snow in or around our area when this system moves through on Thursday and Friday. What is still up in question is...how much would we receive?...coverage of any snow?...timing of any snow?
That all being stated, please be careful where you get your weather information online and make sure it is a legit source. Many "weather pages" that are not reliable sources will post raw model data with snow totals that are outrageous in order to get likes and shares, otherwise called sensationalism. This system still has a LONG way to go and many things can and probably will change by then.
Source: NWS