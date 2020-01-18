Significantly colder air is flowing into our region right now. We are expecting temperatures to drop nearly 30 degrees in just 12 hours!
Why? A cold front. A front is a boundary between two different kinds of air: in this case, mild on one side and biting cold on the other. As that front passes by us Sunday night, it makes room for all of that cold.
The other problem will be the wind. While it's not quite as strong by Sunday as it was Saturday, we are still expecting wind to 20 mph through the afternoon.
When you combine these breezy conditions with the incoming cold, wind chills Sunday morning will be painful! Grab the good coat when you leave the house in the morning, plus the gloves and scarf and hat.
Here's what everyone is asking: is this finally winter? Not really. This pattern doesn't look permanent. Toward the end of the week, temperatures will start to climb again. We won't be back in the 60s, but upper 40s are still above "normal" for this time of year.
While this isn't the full onset of winter, it could be the beginning. We need to erode this "warm" pattern, and the cold front Sunday night starts to do that. Getting a few more reinforcing shots of cold air in the next few weeks could bring us into real winter as we enter February.