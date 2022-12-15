Why are we looking at temperatures over Siberia? That's because this airmass plans on moving into the United States leading up to Christmas. We've had a couple cold intrusions lately, but nothing compared to what arrives this time next week. To be extremely clear, I mean not even close!
On Monday, the bitterly cold air settles into Western Canada. Before traveling to see your friends and family, make sure you are aware of the dangerous cold that spreads across a large portion of the country. Packing hats, gloves, and scarves may be a necessity depending on where you're going.
Plan on dealing with highs in the teens and twenties next weekend. Lows easily end up in the single digits and wind chills will be close to or below zero at times. How cold we gets depends on IF we have snow on the ground. We are obviously keeping a close eye on this pattern, but it's impossible to say how it all unfolds. At this stage in the game, watch out for light snow or snow showers on Thursday. The official definition of a white Christmas is "1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25th." The snow does not have to fall on Christmas either so there is a chance this year that we have a white Christmas. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates!