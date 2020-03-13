Thursday was an active weather day around Kentuckiana with strong to severe storms and even tornado warnings. These storms had gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and TONS of lightning. These storms were also occurring in western Kentucky near Dixon. Check out this impressive strike Jeff Blair captured during the storms that shows the force of Mother Nature!
Little hail near Dixon, Ky then Boom!
LIGHTNING SAFETY:
There is little you can do to substantially reduce your risk if you are outside in a thunderstorm. The only completely safe action is to get inside a safe building or vehicle.
Photo Credit: Terry Kelley
If you absolutely cannot get to safety, you can slightly lessen the threat of being struck with the following tips. But don't kid yourself--you are NOT safe outside. Know the weather patterns of the area you plan to visit. For example, in mountainous areas, thunderstorms typically develop in the early afternoon, so plan to hike early in the day and be down the mountain by noon. Listen to the weather forecast for the outdoor area you plan to visit. The forecast may be very different from the one near your home. If there is a high chance of thunderstorms, stay inside.
-Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.
-Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.
-If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.
-If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers NO protection from lighting.
-Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.