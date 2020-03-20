Widespread showers and storms have departed the area, but the cold front has yet to move through. As the front slides through this afternoon, a couple more showers and storms are possible. This is most likely in our SE communities.
There could be isolated strong wind gusts and small hail with any storms that do develop. Not all of us we see these storms. All will be drier by this evening.
HOWEVER, we will also be significantly colder as well! Temperatures have been very mild this afternoon. In fact, we are about 10-15 degrees above normal with temperatures in the mid 70s. What timing for the first day of spring! As the front slides through, temperatures will begin to crash. You will start to notice the colder air by this evening and the mercury will continue to fall through the morning.
For the record, the record high for today is 85 degrees. So far, we have reached a high of 76 degrees. So we are well above average, but still about ten degrees away from breaking the record high for today.
By tomorrow morning, temperatures will have fallen to around the freezing point! That is more than a 40 degree drop! As high pressure slides back in, there could even be some areas of patchy frost! It will remain chilly this weekend, but temps climb again next week.