The remnants of Hurricane Ida will try to make their way toward our area Tuesday. Click on the story below to see Meteorologist Bryce Jones's thoughts about what impacts Ida will bring to us.

But we have a few pesky rain and storm chances before Ida arrives, so let's work through those.

SUNDAY: Hit or Miss

First of all, can we settle this? Is it "hit or miss" or "hit and miss"?

Second, that's the theme of Sunday's rain chance. A few of you will catch some small showers, but we shouldn't see so much rain that is spreads across our who map. The AdvanceTrak image below paints a fair picture of how widely scattered the Sunday rain should be.

With that in mind, if you do catch one of these showers, they have shown us over the past week that they carry a lot of rain. Even if it looks like a small shower on radar, it will likely drop some heavy rain on you before it moves on.

MONDAY: More Storms

I wanted to separate the days this way to make a distinction that you should expect storms to cover more of the map Monday than they will on Sunday. On Sunday a small pulse of energy is moving away from our area, so the storm chance and coverage of the rain will be lower. On Monday a cold front is approaching our area, creating more forcing for storms to spring up and get stronger.

Those storms will also bring some quick heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and the wind will pick up for a bit. Small hail can't be ruled out if some of these storms grow a little stronger, but it's not a main threat.

Tuesday we will start to see the remnants of Hurricane Ida which will bring more rain and storms to our area.