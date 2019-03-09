The Wind Advisory in effect this evening has been expanded north and east as wind gusts in this area approach 45 mph.
Here is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Advisory:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST AT 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...TREE LIMBS AND BRANCHES MAY FALL AND SOME WEAKENED TREES MAY BE UPROOTED, LEADING TO POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON EAST-WEST ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.
We are seeing that materialize Saturday evening with wind gusts ranging from 25-40 mph through Kentucky. The wide view of the same map shows the wind circulating around a low pressure center outside Des Moines.
That low pressure (and it's close proximity to us) will keep the wind stronger than normal during the day Sunday. The Wind Advisory expiring doesn't magically slow the wind down, so it makes sense it would take time to accomplish that. Wind gusts remain high through Sunday afternoon. This could lead to spotty power outages in the area.