There has been a BIG CHANGE in the last day! The dew point has dropped 15 degrees in the last 24 hours!
That has made it feel so comfortable outside today! It will still be hot, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, but not nearly as humid.
Enjoy it!
Spoiler Alert: It doesn't last long. The heat and humidity are going to skyrocket this week! Potentially the hottest air temperature we have seen so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s!
Look how FAST the dew point surges as well. It will still be pretty comfortable tomorrow, but by Monday and Tuesday it will be steamy to miserable on the muggy meter!
Couple that with high temperatures in the mid to even upper 90s, heat index values will likely be well into the triple digits! The good news is there is a chance for rain on Monday - Wednesday. Rain is very welcomed, but it will also offer some relief from the heat. A cold front will put a stop to the intense heat mid-week. Hannah Strong will have more information about that system on the news this evening.