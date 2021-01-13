It has been lovely to see the sun over the last day! With more sunshine and a steady southwesterly wind, temperatures will be unseasonably mild - but it is for a brief period of time. For perspective, our average high temperature in the middle of January is low to mid 40s (43 degrees to be exact in Louisville).
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s today and tomorrow! That is about 10 degrees above average. However, note the temperature trend below. We are only briefly mild and temperatures will fall dramatically by this weekend. Highs will only be in the mid 30s this weekend! Which is about 10 degrees BELOW average.
The temperature change is brought to you by our next weather maker! Note how large this system is and the center of the low is now in the NW of the US. It will bring that major cool down, but it also will bring the return of precipitation as well. That will include a wintry mix and snow showers.
The potent low pressure will drag a cold front through our area by the end of the week. This system will also provide gusty winds and precipitation chances will be increasing. A few scattered rain showers are possible tomorrow evening and the rain will likely change a wintry mix early on Friday.
After a brief lull during Friday afternoon, snow showers will return late Friday and into Saturday morning. This period will be our best chance for snow showers, snow bursts and even some accumulation!
Yes - it is possible to see some light accumulation around the area from Fri PM-Sun. Early totals look around 1'', but we will be updating that number (as needed) as we get closer to the event. A few slick spots will be possible as well.
For the latest updates - be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.