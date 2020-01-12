GET THIS - A New York teen just discovered a new planet! Last year, when Wolf Cukier finished his junior year at Scarsdale High School in New York, he joined NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, as a summer intern...on his third day on the job! His job was to examine variations in star brightness captured by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and uploaded to the Planet Hunters TESS citizen science project.
“I was looking through the data for everything the volunteers had flagged as an eclipsing binary, a system where two stars circle around each other and from our view eclipse each other every orbit,” Cukier said. “About three days into my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet.”
It's 13-hundred light years away from Earth and much larger! It is almost 7 times the size of earth and and the only planet in its solar system. This is only the 13th planet of its kind to ever be discovered. If you would like to learn more about this planet...visit NASA's website!