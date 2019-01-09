Bundle Up! Prepare for one of the coldest nights this season!
Are you ready for it? Some of the coldest air we have felt in months that is! So long to mild temperatures of yesterday (near record warm in the upper 60s)! Temps have plummeted in the last day.
Lows were in the 30s this morning. That is already a dramatic drop from Tuesday morning and afternoon, but we will dropping again tonight, by about another 10 degrees.
We will be waking up to temps in the low 20s - at best - tomorrow morning. I think many other locations around Kentuckiana will drop into the teens. While we have had some cold nights, with lows in the low 20s and even a day with single digit wind chills, tonight could end up being the coldest low temp we have had since February of 2018.
You have probably also felt, or heard, the howling wind over the last couple of days. While the wind is slowing decreasing, there is still going to be breezy conditions tonight. Expect winds out of the NW at 10 - 15 mph.
A wind speed of 10-15 mph is inevitably going to make it feel EVEN COLDER tonight/tomorrow morning. Winds chills will likely be in the single digits tomorrow morning, or low teens, at best. The silver lining to the cold conditions is the sun will come out again tomorrow!