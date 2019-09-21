As drought conditions persist and worsen for some, Burn Bans are being issued across Kentucky and a few in Indiana.
For the entire month of September, we have only seen a trace of rain. That means technically the equipment registered something, but it was less than 0.01" so it can't be measured. Remember official rainfall (and other weather) measurements are taken at the Louisville airport. While it has rained in the area in the last 26 days, no measurable rain has been recorded at the Louisville airport. This is the driest September on record in Louisville. This drought has prompted a fire danger in our area.
A Burn Ban is not an alert we get frequently in this area, so let's make sure we're on the same page about what this means. As the map says, Burn Bans are issued county by county when there is a risk of fire danger. Officially fall fire season in Kentucky is October 1 - December 15, but the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service says, "fire hazard is determined by the fuel moisture content in an area (the amount of moisture present in the surrounding trees and brush) and by local weather patterns, which include the temperature, the prevailing winds, and the relative humidity."
Burn Bans are issued by the county judge/executive, which means these are county by county not for a large area. That's why the map looks a bit random as to who has the alert and who does not. They are also NOT issued by the National Weather Service like the normal weather alerts we pass along to you. According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, violating a burn ban "is a misdemeanor punishable by law" and is enforced "with assistance for local law enforcement." Click here to check the current list of Burn Bans in Kentucky and click here to check the current list of Burn Bans in Indiana.
What does this mean for you?
The USDA Forest Service says Burn Bans prohibit:
- Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
- Burning leaves or debris.
- Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
- Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
- Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.