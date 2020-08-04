The Apple fire is raging in Riverside county, California, and now can be seen from space. The fire started July 31 and is burning in the Banning Canyon. That's in southern California outside San Bernardino.
Since it's situated in the canyon, the terrain is making it difficult to fight the fire. The hillsides are steep and rugged, so firefighting vehicles can't easily get to the fire.
Through Tuesday morning (August 4), the fire has burned nearly 27,000 acres and is 15% contained, according to the CAL FIRE.
The fire continues to spread, but firefighters have been able to get more of it contained. Monday night they set up a fire line on part of the southern end of the blaze to prevent it from spreading that way, but the northern end will be hard to combat because of the tough terrain.
Evacuations have been ordered in surrounding communities. So far 12 structures have been destroyed by the fire, and there is only one confirmed injury. The air is dry and hot, and the wind is not slow. Those factors won't change much in the next few days, so the weather won't help fight this fire in the near future. NASA adds, "This fire is burning in an area that has not had fire activity in recent years leaving it with plenty of fuel for growth."
Image Credit: NASA
In fact, NASA has been keep an eye on this fire - from space! The image above was taken using infrared light to better distinguish where the edges of the fire are and where the ground is simply dry but not blazing. The edges of the fire are marked by the reddish/brown color. The image below is a regular satellite image like you are probably used to seeing. The smoke from the Apple Fire can be clearly seen from this satellite orbiting the earth in space.
Image Credit: NOAA/NASA