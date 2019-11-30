The system bringing us so much rain today is actually interesting because of what it does to temperatures. After surging warm air today, this cold front will pass through the area. When it does it ushers in much colder air behind the system.
Normally that's no problem. We get a cold snap behind a cold front, and we bundle up for a few days. This system is different; it's a "closed low," which is a particular kind of low pressure center. It allows more moisture to wrap around on the back (or left) side of the low. Because of where the pressure center is positioned, we are likely to get a good bit of that wrap-around moisture.
That's where the forecast gets interesting. Temperatures will be borderline cold enough for some of that rain to change to some snow showers. In the AdvanceTrak image below, you can see temperatures are in the middle 30s. Ideally we want those to be 32º or lower to get snow, but it can happen with these temperatures. With all the rain and as warm as the air has been, it's unlikely much of that snow would stick to the ground. Impacts and accumulations will be minimal.
Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg will be back Saturday night on WDRB News at 10 to share the updated data with you about this forecast. Since it will all come down to a difference of just a couple of degrees, you will want to keep checking back as we continue to update this forecast.