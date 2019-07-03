I wish I had better news for your holiday forecast, but it's the same old song and dance for the Fourth of July. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening (during the heat of the day). A few could be strong to severe. Any storm could have torrential rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
It looks like it will start off quiet tomorrow, but showers and storms will start firing off during the afternoon and continue to increase in coverage. Remember to use these images of Advancetrak as a gauge, not gospel truth. These type of showers and storms are difficult to predict exactly where they will develop.
Storms will begin to fade as we lose daytime heat or around sunset.
Notice how the highest chance for precipitation is during the late afternoon and early evening. Temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees because of how humid it will be outside.
This active pattern continues into the weekend. Rick DeLuca will have more information about when we will get a break from the rain on WDRB News this evening. Stay safe this Fourth of July!