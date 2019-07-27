I know we have talked all year about how much of a surplus of rain we have seen in Kentuckiana, but July is a great example of how conditions can quickly change. This photo was sent in from Middletown, KY this morning to show off some deer. However, my eye immediately went to the drying grass. And this is happening all over the area. The dry weather has been nice, but now we are in need of some rain!
Although, the first six months of the year were soggy, that 8 inch surplus doesn't make up for the rest of the year. In a perfect year, we would receive a healthy amount of rain, here and there, all year long. Not a deluge and not a drought. For all of July, we have seen less than 1'' of rain. That is about 2.54'' below normal! Compare that to June, when we picked up nearly 8'' of rain (7.82'' to be exact) which is 4'' above the average.
I think we will end up seeing more rain before the month ends. However, rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive with this next system. It appears most locations will pick up around .25'' - .50'' of rain. Hopefully we see that much rain and even some locally higher amounts. Hannah Strong will have more information about the cold front that will bring this rain and when to expect it this evening!